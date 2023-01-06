Bundesliga

Bayern says Morocco’s Mazraoui had COVID, out with swelling around heart

Bayern left Mazraoui out of the squad that left on Friday for a winter training camp in Qatar ahead of the Bundesliga season resuming on January 20, citing the inflammation.

AP
06 January, 2023 17:14 IST
06 January, 2023 17:14 IST
FILE PHOTO: Mazraoui tested positive for COVID-19 while at the World Cup in early December and that was the reason he didn’t play in Morocco’s quarterfinal win over Portugal.

FILE PHOTO: Mazraoui tested positive for COVID-19 while at the World Cup in early December and that was the reason he didn’t play in Morocco’s quarterfinal win over Portugal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Bayern left Mazraoui out of the squad that left on Friday for a winter training camp in Qatar ahead of the Bundesliga season resuming on January 20, citing the inflammation.

Bayern Munich said on Friday that full-back Noussair Mazraoui tested positive for the coronavirus during Morocco’s historic run to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup and has since been found to have swelling around his heart.

Bayern left Mazraoui out of the squad that left on Friday for a winter training camp in Qatar ahead of the Bundesliga season resuming on January 20, citing the inflammation.

The club said Mazraoui tested positive for COVID-19 while at the World Cup in early December and that was the reason he didn’t play in Morocco’s quarterfinal win over Portugal.

His absence was widely attributed to an unspecified illness at the time. Mazraoui returned to play the first half of the semifinal loss to France as Morocco became the first African and Arab team to reach the last four of the World Cup.

Bayern said an examination in Munich after the tournament found a “mild inflammation” and that Mazraoui is not available to play “for the time being”. This kind of inflammation is a known complication of COVID-19 infection.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us