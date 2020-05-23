Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Gotze to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season Mario Gotze and Borussia Dortmund have agreed to go their separate ways after 2019-20 has concluded. Joe Wright 23 May, 2020 19:34 IST Lucian Favre made it clear that Mario Gotze is not suited for Borussia Dortmund's formation. - Bongarts Joe Wright 23 May, 2020 19:34 IST Mario Gotze will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed.The midfielder confirmed in April that he was planning to leave Signal Iduna Park as he sought a new direction for his career, although CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke later suggested Gotze could decide to sign a new contract.Head coach Lucien Favre placed Gotze's future back in doubt this week when he admitted the player was not suited to its preferred system.Speaking ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga clash with Wolfsburg, Zorc confirmed Gotze will leave on a free transfer at the end of 2019-20.READ: Bayern lets Coutinho's purchase option expire, confirms Rummenigge "We will finish our work with Mario this summer," Zorc told Sky. "It's a decision made by mutual consent after a good conversation. Mario is a great guy."Gotze returned to Dortmund in 2016 having left his boyhood club to join Bayern Munich three years earlier.The 2014 World Cup winner, who scored the decisive goal in the final against Argentina, has struggled for regular form and fitness in recent years partly due to a debilitating metabolic condition.Hertha Berlin is reported to be interested in keeping him in the Bundesliga, but Serie A clubs including Milan, Roma and Lazio have also been linked. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos