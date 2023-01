Bayern Munich saw its lead in the Bundesliga cut to just one point on Saturday after Randal Kolo Muani’s equaliser held the German champions to a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eintracht defended well in the second half but were largely anonymous until Daichi Kamada fed Randal Kolo Muani in the box and the forward beat France team mate Dayot Upamecano in a one-on-one to drill in a 69th-minute equaliser with his seventh league goal this season.

