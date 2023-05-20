Bundesliga

Union’s Champions League hopes at risk after loss to Hoffenheim, Hertha relegated

Hertha Berlin was relegated from Bundesliga after conceding a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum.

Reuters
BERLIN 20 May, 2023 21:42 IST
BERLIN 20 May, 2023 21:42 IST
Hertha Berlin’s player after the draw against VfL Bochum in Berlin on Saturday confirmed the club’s relegation from Bundesliga.

Hertha Berlin’s player after the draw against VfL Bochum in Berlin on Saturday confirmed the club’s relegation from Bundesliga. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hertha Berlin was relegated from Bundesliga after conceding a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum.

Union Berlin slumped to a 4-2 loss at Hoffenheim on Saturday to require victory on the last Bundesliga matchday to secure what would be a sensational Champions League spot for next season as fellow Berlin club Hertha was relegated.

Union, this season’s surprise team, has only itself to blame for the defeat, gifting the first two goals to the host and remains fourth on 59 points, as many as fifth-placed Freiburg.

Also Read
Freiburg beats Wolfsburg to boost chances of qualifying for Champions League

Only the top four clubs qualify for Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Hoffenheim took the lead in the 22nd minute when Diogo Leite’s defensive error sent the ball straight to Ilhas Bebou to fire in.

Things got even worse for the Portuguese defender in the 36th when he conceded a penalty which Andrej Kramaric converted for a 2-0 lead.

The visitors managed to pull a goal back before the break thanks to Danilho Doekhi’s powerful header in stoppage time but despite some good chances in the second half they could not find an equaliser.

Instead it was Kramaric who tapped in at the end for his second goal.

Aissa Laidouni’s stoppage time goal gave the club some hope but Munas Dabbur scored for Hoffenheim again to make sure his team would remain in the top division for another season.

The other Berlin club, bottom side Hertha was less fortunate and was relegated after conceding a stoppage time equaliser in a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

In Pictures: Dortmund thrashes Schalke, Leipzig holds Freiburg as Bundesliga returns

Salah breaks record and Boateng leaves Barca heartbroken

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us