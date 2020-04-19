Neuer irritated by leaks from Bayern contract talks

Manuel Neuer is irritated that details from his contract negotiations with Bayern Munich appear to be getting leaked.

The Germany international has a deal with Bayern running until June 2021 but has grown frustrated with ongoing talks over a potential extension.

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will arrive on a free transfer ahead of next season, leading to suggestions the Bavarian giant is preparing to phase Neuer out.

It was reported this week Neuer was demanding a new five-year contract worth €20 million per year, but he scoffed at the suggestions.

However, the fact that any information was being leaked into the public domain gave him cause for concern.

"I want to play as long as I'm fit. But the most important thing for me is trust," Neuer said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

"It is clear to me that it would be fantasy for me to want a five-year contract. I'm 34 and can't predict how I'm going to be at 39. That is why what has been publicly suggested makes no sense at all.

"I want a contract where FC Bayern and I have a win-win situation that everyone is happy with.

"I want to perform, be there for the team and do everything we can to ensure we have maximum success, with 100 per cent passion. The conditions must be right; that's what it's about.

"What irritates me is that all the conversations I've had here since I joined have always been conducted with great confidence. Nothing ever got out.

"Now, however, details from the current talks are constantly in the media, which are often not even correct. I've not experienced that at FC Bayern.

"It was always important to me to be able to work with the employees in management positions in a spirit of trust – as loyal as I am to the club as a player and captain. If things are now apparently being leaked out, it affects the area of 'appreciation'."

Neuer explained that Bayern's decision to appoint Hansi Flick as coach on a permanent basis encouraged him to stay at the Allianz Arena.

'Nubel a great signing'

He also believes Nubel is a great signing but does not believe there is any truth to suggestions his impending competition has been guaranteed regular games.

"He's a good goalkeeper, no doubt," Neuer said of Nubel. "I understand the transfer in perspective, although with Sven Ulreich we already have a strong number two. He would be the first choice at many other clubs. Nevertheless, Nubel is of course a great signing.

"There is no such thing [as guaranteed games] in competitive sports… I don't think you can tell a coach who manages a team like Bayern who to play."