Bundesliga

No Eintracht fans in Napoli for Champions League return leg

Eintracht Frankfurt fans will not be allowed to attend their Champions League return leg at Napoli next week with Italy’s interior ministry planning to stop any sale to visiting spectators, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Reuters
07 March, 2023 17:04 IST
07 March, 2023 17:04 IST
Eintracht Frankfurt fans with flares in the stands as the Napoli players line up before the first-leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans with flares in the stands as the Napoli players line up before the first-leg of the Champions League Round of 16 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Eintracht Frankfurt fans will not be allowed to attend their Champions League return leg at Napoli next week with Italy’s interior ministry planning to stop any sale to visiting spectators, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Eintracht Frankfurt fans will not be allowed to attend their Champions League return leg at Napoli next week with Italy’s interior ministry planning to stop any sale to visiting spectators, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Frankfurt, which lost the first leg 2-0 in Germany, expected just under 3,000 travelling fans in the stadium for the game.

“Eintracht Frankfurt were informed yesterday late evening from (European football body) UEFA that Italy’s interior ministry would issue a regulation today that bans the (Italian) club from selling tickets to fans of Eintracht Frankfurt for the return leg on March 15,” the German club said in a statement.

Also Read
UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final chaos

“This shall include the entire visiting fan contingent of 2,700 including 2,400 in the visiting fans sector, that Eintracht was eligible for.

“Frankfurt will comment further on this development once there are specific details of the regulation available.”

Fans of both teams clashed prior to the first leg in Frankfurt with police having labelled that game as high risk.

Europa League winner last year, Frankfurt, is enjoying its best run in decades on the pitch with fans offering strong support in away matches.

Tens of thousands of Eintracht fans travelled to Seville for that final with the club having had just 10,000 tickets at their disposal.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us