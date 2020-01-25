RB Leipzig completes signing of Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb

Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig has completed the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Leipzig – which is four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga – could end up paying in the region of €35million for Olmo, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, had been linked with several major clubs after impressing for Spain at last year's European Under-21 Championship and Dinamo in the Champions League.

Barca had been tipped to move for its former midfielder, while Premier League side Chelsea and Serie A club Milan also reportedly held an interest.

But Dinamo boss Nenad Bjelica revealed on Thursday a move to Leipzig was likely and the German club announced the completion of the deal on its official website two days later.

Olmo has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, including five in the Champions League, and earned his first senior Spain cap in November 2019.

Speaking to his new side's official website, he said: "Of course, I have noticed RB Leipzig's successful path in recent years.

"It is a young, attractive club that convinces me with its philosophy of developing talented players and placing their trust in them.

"I am now looking forward to getting to know the team as quickly as possible and to be on the pitch with the boys.

"I would like to contribute my strengths and help us to stay higher in the league and to be successful in all competitions for as long as possible."

He will train with his new team-mates for the first time on Monday and is in contention to make his debut against Borussia Monchengladbach at Red Bull Arena on February 1.