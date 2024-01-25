MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Union Berlin coach banned for three games for striking Bayern’s Sane

Bjelica shoved Sané twice in the face after Sané demanded the ball from him to take a throw-in during Bayern’s 1-0 win over Union.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 21:03 IST , FRANKFURT - 1 MIN READ

AP
Union Berlin’s head coach Nenad Bjelica is shown a red card during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Wednesday.
Union Berlin’s head coach Nenad Bjelica is shown a red card during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Union Berlin’s head coach Nenad Bjelica is shown a red card during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica was banned for three games on Thursday, a day after he was red-carded for striking Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané during a game.

Bjelica shoved Sané twice in the face after Sané demanded the ball from him to take a throw-in during Bayern’s 1-0 win over Union.

READ | AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast edges into last 16 despite firing its coach, Morocco’s win boosts host nation

Bjelica was banned for three Bundesliga games against Darmstadt, Leipzig and Mainz and fined 25,000 euros ($27,000), the German football federation said in a statement. The case was treated as “unsporting behavior” and Bjelica accepted the sanction, the federation added.

After Wednesday’s game, Bjelica said his behavior was “not to be tolerated” but said he would not apologize to Sané, claiming the Bayern player provoked and pushed him. Bjelica said he was “somewhat excited” at the time of the incident because his team had not been awarded a penalty shortly before.

Bjelica has been in charge for seven games since he was appointed in November.

Union is 15th in the 18-team Bundesliga.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Union Berlin /

Leroy Sane /

Bayern Munich

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Union Berlin coach banned for three games for striking Bayern’s Sane
    AP
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Second half underway; MCFC 0-1 OFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: After underwhelming start to season, Karnataka hopes for momentum change against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal hopes weather doesn’t play spoilsport as it faces Assam
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ex-striker Shevchenko elected Ukraine FA president
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Union Berlin coach banned for three games for striking Bayern’s Sane
    AP
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich has a lot of room for improvement says Tuchel
    Reuters
  3. Bayern suffers shock home loss to Werder to drop seven points behind
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga: Leverkusen score last-gasp goal to snatch 3-2 comeback win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga match between Mainz and Union Berlin postponed due to weather
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Union Berlin coach banned for three games for striking Bayern’s Sane
    AP
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE score, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal updates: Second half underway; MCFC 0-1 OFC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: After underwhelming start to season, Karnataka hopes for momentum change against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Bengal hopes weather doesn’t play spoilsport as it faces Assam
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ex-striker Shevchenko elected Ukraine FA president
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment