Canada FA president resigns, says ‘this moment requires change’

Bontis, who was elected Canada FA president in November 2020, said both programmes have the potential to sign a “historic collective bargaining agreement.”

Reuters
28 February, 2023 09:46 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Nick Bontis was elected Canada FA president in November 2020.

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Nick Bontis was elected Canada FA president in November 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canada football association President Nick Bontis announced his resignation on Monday, effective immediately, amid an ongoing labour dispute between the national governing body and the country’s men’s and women’s national teams.

Bontis, who was elected Canada FA president in November 2020, said both programmes, which have each said their budgets are being cut, have the potential to sign a “historic collective bargaining agreement.”

The Canadian women’s team recently escalated its protest over pay equity issues when it wore purple shirts that read “Enough is enough” ahead of its opening match of the recent SheBelievesCup.

“While I have been one of the biggest proponents of equalizing the competitive performance environment for our Women’s National Team, I will unfortunately not be leading this organization when it happens,” Bontis said in a statement.

“I acknowledge that this moment requires change.”

The women’s national team’s last agreement with Canada FA expired in 2021 while the men’s, who formed its own players’ association last August, is negotiating its first formal deal.

