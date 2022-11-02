UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich vs Inter LIVE score, UEFA Champions League: Pavard goal keeps Bayern ahead; Live streaming info

Follow for live updates from the UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan from the Allianz Arena.  

Aneesh Dey _11547
Last Updated: 02 November, 2022 02:22 IST
Benjamin Pavard celebrates with Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer of Bayern Munich after scoring their team’s first goal.

Benjamin Pavard celebrates with Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer of Bayern Munich after scoring their team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan Champions League match from the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.  

Form Guide
Bayern Munich
Champions League: W-W-W-W-W
All competitions: W-W-W-W-W-W
Inter
Champions League: L-W-W-D-W
All competitions: W-D-W-W-W-W
Starting Lineups
Bayern Munich: Ulreich(GK); Mazraoui, Pavard, Upemecano, Stanisic; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Coman, Gravenberch, Mane; Choupo-Moting
Inter: Onana(GK); Acerbi, De Vrij, Darmian; Gosens, Gagliardini, Asllani, Barella, Bellanova; Correa, Lautaro

PREVIEW

Only 10 teams have finished a single Champions League group stage with six wins from six matches.

Bayern could achieve the feat for the third time with a victory on Tuesday in Group C over Inter Milan which is already guaranteed to finish in second place so may choose to rest some players.

Bayern vs Inter predicted XI

Bayern Munich: Ulreich (GK), Upamecano, Pavard, Mazraoui, Davies, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Musiala, Coman, Mane, Choupo-Moting

Inter Milan: Onana (GK), De Vrij, Skriniar, Acerbi, Dumfries, Asllani, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dzeko, Dimarco, Martinez

When and where will Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 2.

When and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan?

The UCL match between Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

