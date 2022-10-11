UEFA Champions League

Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League live streaming info: when and where to watch, predicted XI, preview

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League reverse fixture between Chelsea and A C Milan.

Team Sportstar
11 October, 2022 07:42 IST
11 October, 2022 07:42 IST
Chelsea will be banking on the skills of Reece James, who scored and assisted in last week’s UCL win over Stefano Pioli’s men. 

Chelsea will be banking on the skills of Reece James, who scored and assisted in last week’s UCL win over Stefano Pioli’s men.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Champions League reverse fixture between Chelsea and A C Milan.

Chelsea will be aiming to make it a double over AC Milan when it travels to San Siro in the Champions League group E clash on Wednesday.

Graham Potter’s Blues recorded a 3-0 victory over the Serie A giant at Stamford Bridge last week, which moved them into the second spot in Group E, level on points with third-placed Milan.

Chelsea will be banking on the skills of Reece James, who scored and assisted in last week’s UCL win over Stefano Pioli’s men.

UCL form guide

Chelesea (EPL) - W-D-L

Milan (Serie A) - L-W-D

Predicted XI
Chelsea - Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chilwell, Mount, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.
AC Milan - Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Florenzi; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Kessie, Leão; Giroud

Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

When does Chelsea and AC Milan play in the UEFA Champions League?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League will start at 12:30am IST on Wednesday, October 12.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us