Chelsea will be aiming to make it a double over AC Milan when it travels to San Siro in the Champions League group E clash on Wednesday.

Graham Potter’s Blues recorded a 3-0 victory over the Serie A giant at Stamford Bridge last week, which moved them into the second spot in Group E, level on points with third-placed Milan.

Chelsea will be banking on the skills of Reece James, who scored and assisted in last week’s UCL win over Stefano Pioli’s men.

UCL form guide

Chelesea (EPL) - W-D-L

Milan (Serie A) - L-W-D

Predicted XI Chelsea - Kepa, James, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chilwell, Mount, Jorginho (c), Kovacic, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling. AC Milan - Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Florenzi; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Kessie, Leão; Giroud

Where to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

When does Chelsea and AC Milan play in the UEFA Champions League?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League will start at 12:30am IST on Wednesday, October 12.