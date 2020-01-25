Chelsea: Lampard urges Kepa to 'go back to basics' amid recent criticism

Frank Lampard has urged Kepa Arrizabalaga to "go back to basics" and has assured the under-fire goalkeeper Chelsea is not looking to bring in a replacement this month.

Kepa was criticised for his slow reactions in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle United and 2-2 draw with Arsenal, the Gunners scoring twice from their only two shots on target.

The Spain international has the lowest save percentage of any goalkeeper in the Premier League and Lampard admitted the 25-year-old has to sharpen up.

"He will have to deal with the pressure. That is what football is," Lampard said at a news conference previewing Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Hull City.

"Every player, no matter how great you are in your career, the best, the absolute best of all time, will get criticised and you have to deal with it.

"There is maybe slightly more spotlight on goalkeepers, but it is a similar thing, really. I think the important thing for that is not to get too embroiled in what is said on the outside and look at your own game.

"It is always the basics, how hard can I work. This is not just Kepa, any player. If you feel in a lack of form, fight to get it back. Go back to basics.

"I think with Kepa he knows – he'll be honest that there have been some mistakes that have cost us goals. It is the nature of it, so that needs to improve."

Willy Caballero has started all three domestic cup games for Chelsea this season and will return against Hull.