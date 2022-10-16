Football

Chelsea’s James to be in brace for four weeks, says Potter

Reuters
BIRMINGHAM 16 October, 2022 22:17 IST
James, 22, has established himself as England manager Southgate’s first choice right wing back, earning 15 caps. 

Chelsea’s England right back Reece James will “give everything” to be fit for the World Cup but manager Graham Potter gave little room for much hope on Sunday.

“In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don’t know. He will give everything but he is in a brace for four weeks so that will slow things down,” Potter told reporters.

“He’s disappointed and upset. He got himself into a real good moment of form. He will give everything, fight and give as best he can. He will return and be a top, top player.”

Chelsea is unbeaten in six games since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the win at Villa was its fifth in a row in all competitions.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to announce his squad on Thursday -- a month before his side kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran.

James, 22, has established himself as Southgate’s first choice right wing back, earning 15 caps. 

