Football Football quiz: How well do you know your managers? An expert in the Klopp vs Pep saga? Know Mourinho's every move? Check your manager trivia in today's quiz. Team Sportstar 09 April, 2020 14:04 IST Check your manager trivia in today's quiz. Team Sportstar 09 April, 2020 14:04 IST 1.Who is the first manager of a British side to win the European Cup? Matt Busby Jock Stein won the European Cup with Celtic in 1967, making him the first British manager to win the tournament. Jock Stein Jock Stein won the European Cup with Celtic in 1967, making him the first British manager to win the tournament. Brian Clough Jock Stein won the European Cup with Celtic in 1967, making him the first British manager to win the tournament. 2.Which manager has won the Spanish top flight championship nine times? Helenio Herrera Johann Cruyff Miguel Munoz 3.Who among these has won the Champions League (formerly European Cup) three times as manager? Vicente del Bosque Bob Paisley Brian Clough 4.Who is the only manager to win five consecutive Serie A titles? Giovanni Trapattoni Marcello Lippi Massimiliano Allegri 5.Who is the first non-British manager to clinch a domestic double in England club football? Arsene Wenger Arsene Wenger (Arsenal, 1997-98) Dick Molyneux Arsene Wenger (Arsenal, 1997-98) Gianluca Vialli Arsene Wenger (Arsenal, 1997-98) 6.Who among these has won the English top-flight championship six times as manager? Matt Busby George Ramsay (Aston Villa: 1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–1900, 1909–10) Kenny Dalglish George Ramsay (Aston Villa: 1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–1900, 1909–10) George Ramsay George Ramsay (Aston Villa: 1893–94, 1895–96, 1896–97, 1898–99, 1899–1900, 1909–10) 7.Who among these has won the UEFA Champions League (formerly European Cup) with two clubs as manager? Vicente del Bosque Jupp Heynckes (He won the title with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both) Jupp Heynckes Jupp Heynckes (He won the title with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both) Arrigo Sacchi Jupp Heynckes (He won the title with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both) 8.Which manager led Nottingham Forest to back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980? Ron Atkinson Frank Clark Brian Clough