Football

Football quiz: How well do you know your managers?

An expert in the Klopp vs Pep saga? Know Mourinho's every move? Check your manager trivia in today's quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 April, 2020 14:04 IST

Check your manager trivia in today's quiz.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 April, 2020 14:04 IST
1.Who is the first manager of a British side to win the European Cup?
2.Which manager has won the Spanish top flight championship nine times?
3.Who among these has won the Champions League (formerly European Cup) three times as manager?
4.Who is the only manager to win five consecutive Serie A titles?
5.Who is the first non-British manager to clinch a domestic double in England club football?
6.Who among these has won the English top-flight championship six times as manager?
7.Who among these has won the UEFA Champions League (formerly European Cup) with two clubs as manager?
8.Which manager led Nottingham Forest to back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980?