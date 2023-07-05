Italy’s Frattesi signs for Inter, says Sassuolo CEO

Italy international Davide Frattesi has signed for Inter Milan, Sassuolo chief executive Giovanni Carnevali said on Wednesday.

Carnevali confirmed the deal which takes Frattesi from Sassuolo to the San Siro to reporters while leaving Inter’s headquarters, saying “It’s done, he signed a short while ago”.

“It wasn’t an easy deal to strike as there were other clubs interested,” added Carnevali. “But the deal is good for us and also for him as his preference was to go to Inter.”

Serie A: Napoli begins Scudetto defence at promoted Frosinone

Italian media report that Inter will pay Sassuolo 27 million euros ($29.4 million) for Frattesi, who has signed a five-year deal which according to Italian media will earn the 23-year-old 2.8 million euros a season.

Samuele Mulattieri, who starred in Frosinone’s promotion to Serie A on loan from Inter last season, will go the other way.

Frattesi impressed at Sassuolo last season, scoring seven times from midfield in 36 Serie A appearances.

He netted in the most recent of his six Italy matches, scoring the second in Italy’s 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League third-place play-off.