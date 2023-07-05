PSG’s Sergio Rico out of intensive care unit 5 weeks after accident with loose horse

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was discharged from an intensive care unit on Wednesday, five weeks after sustaining a head injury following an accident with a loose horse.

Doctors said the PSG reserve goalkeeper will remain hospitalised and continue to receive medical attention in Seville. There was no timetable on when he could leave the hospital.

Doctors have not released details on his injury.

The 29-year-old Rico, who previously played for Sevilla, was injured when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse and was admitted to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville on May 28

Rico suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left in a coma, but his wife Alba Silva said he was able to recognise his family and say their names. Silva told local media Rico had emerged from his coma and that she could “see the light”.

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.