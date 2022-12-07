Eden Hazard retires from international football after Belgium’s FIFA World Cup exit

Belgium star Eden Hazard, 31, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday. He scored 33 goals in 126 international appearances.

“Today I turn a page. Thanks for your love,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all the joyful moments we have shared since 2008.

Hazard was the standard-bearer of Belgium’s much-vaunted “golden generation”, which reached the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The ageing team failed to make it past the first round in Qatar, finishing third in Group F behind Morocco and Croatia.

“Today I decided to put an end to my career as an international. The next generation is ready. I’m going to miss you so much.”

Hazard currently plays for Real Madrid in La Liga. Hazard had agreed a five-year contract at Real after the latter signed him from Chelsea. The Belgian scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea after joining from Lille in 2012, and scored twice as it won the Europa League final in 2019.

In seven seasons at Chelsea, Hazard won the Premier League and Europa League twice, the FA Cup and League Cup.

He was also named Chelsea’s Player of the Year on four occasions.

