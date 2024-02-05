MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Arsenal beats lacklustre Liverpool to close gap

Arsenal’s win lifted it to second on 49 points to Liverpool’s 51, with both clubs having played 23 games. Champions Manchester City, which plays on Monday, has 46 from 21 games.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 00:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Martin Odegaard during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on February 04, 2024, in London, England.
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Martin Odegaard during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on February 04, 2024, in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Arsenal spiced up an already intriguing Premier League title race as it beat lacklustre leader Liverpool 3-1 to slice the gap to two points on Sunday.

Arsenal deserved the points, although it would not have expected a helping hand from an awful defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, which allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore its lead in the 67th minute.

Substitute Leandro Trossard, then soothed any late nerves among the Emirates faithful as he secured the victory in stoppage time with a shot through Alisson’s legs.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Man Utd hints at ‘bright future’, but Martinez injury mars West Ham win

Bukayo Saka had given Arsenal an early lead with a cool finish in the 14th minute, but a Gabriel own goal on the stroke of halftime undid all of its good work.

Heading for only their second league defeat of the season, Liverpool’s frustrations boiled over as Ibrahima Konate was sent off in the closing minutes for a second booking after a foul on Kai Havertz.

