Football EPL EPL West Ham's top-four hopes dented by loss to Everton West Ham remained in fifth place with 58 points, five points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with three games remaining. Reuters LONDON 09 May, 2021 23:30 IST The closest West Ham came to an equaliser was when Vladimir Coufal's shot hit the post and Jarrod Bowen could not bundle in the rebound from point-blank range. - AP Reuters LONDON 09 May, 2021 23:30 IST West Ham United blew its chance to apply real pressure in the race for a Premier League top-four finish as it slumped to a 1-0 home defeat by an Everton side, who maintained their European qualification hopes on Sunday.Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 24th-minute goal proved decisive against a West Ham team who huffed and puffed but never really hit their stride on a crucial afternoon.The closest West Ham came to an equaliser was when Vladimir Coufal's shot hit the post and Jarrod Bowen could not bundle in the rebound from point-blank range.READ|Manchester United fights back in 3-1 win at Aston VillaEverton hit the post late on through Josh King and it hung on for the win that keeps them in the frame for a European spot.West Ham remained in fifth place with 58 points, five points behind fourth-placed Leicester City with three games remaining. Liverpool is only a point behind West Ham with a game in hand.Everton is eighth with 55 points and has four games left.