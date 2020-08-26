Football EPL EPL Vardy extends Leicester contract Jamie Vardy, who joined Leicester City from Fleetwood Town in 2012, will stay at the Premier League club until 2023. Reuters 26 August, 2020 18:32 IST Jamie Vardy has scored 103 goals in over 300 appearances for Leicester City. - Getty Images Reuters 26 August, 2020 18:32 IST Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Vardy, 33, won the Golden Boot last season for his 23 league goals as Leicester finished fifth and earned a spot in next term's Europa League.“I know that I've got so much more to achieve with this team, so it's a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again,” said Vardy, who became the first Leicester player to score 100 Premier League goals last season.“We've a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years.”Vardy has scored 103 top-flight goals in over 300 appearances for Leicester since joining it from Fleetwood Town in 2012. He played an influential role in Leicester's unexpected league title win in the 2015-16 season, scoring 24 goals. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos