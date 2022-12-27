Premier League

Klopp hails ‘unstoppable’ Nunez despite lack of goals

Nunez has been criticised for poor finishing, having scored just five league goals since his blockbuster move to Liverpool in the summer.

Reuters
27 December, 2022 14:23 IST
27 December, 2022 14:23 IST
Nunez failed to get on the scoresheet against Aston Villa but assisted Stefan Bajcetic’s goal.

Nunez failed to get on the scoresheet against Aston Villa but assisted Stefan Bajcetic’s goal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nunez has been criticised for poor finishing, having scored just five league goals since his blockbuster move to Liverpool in the summer.

Darwin Nunez was not on the scoresheet in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Monday but manager Juergen Klopp said he was delighted with the Uruguayan’s all-round play and is confident the goals will come.

Nunez missed several chances against Villa but his tireless running and chance creation saw him named Man of the Match, with his late cutback allowing teenager Stefan Bajcetic to score his first senior goal.

Also Read
Lingard slams Manchester United’s ‘false promises’ ahead of Old Trafford return

Klopp said he had been around long enough in football not too lose any sleep over Nunez’s recent scoring record.

“There are so many other things that are much more important because we look back at strikers and you cannot imagine some of the chances strikers who I worked with missed,” he said.

“The work rate he put in, the spaces he creates, he’s unstoppable in the moment. There is no defender who can really catch up speed-wise.”

Nunez has scored just five league goals since being brought in as Sadio Mane’s replacement in a transfer that cost Liverpool an initial fee of 75 million euros ( USD 79.92 million) in the summer transfer window.

Klopp said he is being patient with the 23-year-old, who also failed to score in three games at the World Cup.

“He will score goals, I have no doubt about that,” said the German. “Everything will be fine.”

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Manchester United fans protest against club owners ahead of Liverpool game

Slide shows

Jubilant city celebrate in style - Premier League Team of the Weekend

Arsene Wenger's 5 great moments as Arsenal manager

EPL form guide: Man City out to end Anfield hoodoo

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us