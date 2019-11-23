Man City vs Chelsea live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch MCI vs CHE

When is the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea?

The EPL match between Man City and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Where is the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea being played?

The EPL match between Man City and Chelsea is being played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time does the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea begin?

The EPL match between between Man City and Chelsea will start at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea?

The EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United will be shown on Star Sports Select 1.