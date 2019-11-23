Football EPL EPL Man City vs Chelsea live streaming, kick-off, schedule: When and where to watch MCI vs CHE Manchester City will have increased pressure when in-form Chelsea visits the Etihad, buzzing with confidence after a six-game win streak in the Premier League. Team Sportstar 23 November, 2019 11:41 IST Manchester City will take on Chelsea tonight. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 November, 2019 11:41 IST When is the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea?The EPL match between Man City and Chelsea will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019.Where is the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea being played?The EPL match between Man City and Chelsea is being played at the Emirates Stadium.What time does the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea begin?The EPL match between between Man City and Chelsea will start at 11:00 pm IST.Which TV channel will broadcast the EPL match between Man City and Chelsea?The EPL match between Tottenham and West Ham United will be shown on Star Sports Select 1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos