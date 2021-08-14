EPL Premier League LIVE Manchester United vs Leeds United: Sancho on the bench; Greenwood starts as the lone striker with Pogba at right-wing and Fernandes at No. 10 Welcome to Sportstar's live commentary from the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League 2021-22 encounter at the Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 August, 2021 16:41 IST Paul Pogba, who has been frequently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since rejoining United from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record 89 million pounds, starts United's first Premier League match of the season. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 14 August, 2021 16:41 IST This is Sportstar's live match blog of the 2021-22 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford.KICK-OFF NOT TOO FAR AWAY!! OLD TRAFFORD IS BUZZING!! Time to work, Reds #MUFC | #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/LKWJgdiOJY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021 STAT ATTACK!!!Manchester United and Leeds United are set to meet each other in their opening top-flight league matches of the season for the first time since 1970-71, when Leeds won 1-0 at Old Trafford.Leeds are winless in its last 16 league visits to Old Trafford (D6 L10) since a 1-0 win in February 1981.Manchester United's last five opening Premier League games have seen a player score their first league goal for the club – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2016-17), Romelu Lukaku (2017-18), Luke Shaw (2018-19), Daniel James (2019-20) and Donny van de Beek (2020-22).LINEUPS ARE OUT!!Man United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, James, GreenwoodSubs: Mata, Martial, Andreas Pereira, Dalot, Heaton, Sancho, Matic, Williams, Van de BeekLeeds XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, BamfordSubs: Firpo, Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Helder Costa, Phillips, Shackleton, Summerville, GreenwoodPreviewManchester United starts the season at home against old rival, Leeds United. The 'Roses rivalry' or the Pennines Derby as it is more famously known has seen great matches over the years. Last season, United thrashed then Premier League newcomer Leeds 6-2 when its faced Bielsa's side at home and drew the away match 0-0. This season, Ole's men starts their campaign against what would be an energetic Bielsa side. New signing Raphael Varane is not available for the match but Solskjaer will have the services of Jadon Sancho.