Premier League LIVE Manchester United vs Leeds United: Sancho on the bench; Greenwood starts as the lone striker with Pogba at right-wing and Fernandes at No. 10

This is Sportstar's live match blog of the 2021-22 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford.

KICK-OFF NOT TOO FAR AWAY!! OLD TRAFFORD IS BUZZING!!

Time to work, Reds #MUFC | #MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/LKWJgdiOJY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

STAT ATTACK!!!

Manchester United and Leeds United are set to meet each other in their opening top-flight league matches of the season for the first time since 1970-71, when Leeds won 1-0 at Old Trafford. Leeds are winless in its last 16 league visits to Old Trafford (D6 L10) since a 1-0 win in February 1981. Manchester United's last five opening Premier League games have seen a player score their first league goal for the club – Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2016-17), Romelu Lukaku (2017-18), Luke Shaw (2018-19), Daniel James (2019-20) and Donny van de Beek (2020-22).

LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

Man United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, James, Greenwood

Subs: Mata, Martial, Andreas Pereira, Dalot, Heaton, Sancho, Matic, Williams, Van de Beek

Leeds XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Ayling, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Firpo, Forshaw, Roberts, Klaesson, Helder Costa, Phillips, Shackleton, Summerville, Greenwood

Preview

Manchester United starts the season at home against old rival, Leeds United. The 'Roses rivalry' or the Pennines Derby as it is more famously known has seen great matches over the years.

Last season, United thrashed then Premier League newcomer Leeds 6-2 when its faced Bielsa's side at home and drew the away match 0-0.

This season, Ole's men starts their campaign against what would be an energetic Bielsa side. New signing Raphael Varane is not available for the match but Solskjaer will have the services of Jadon Sancho.