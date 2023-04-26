Premier League

MCI vs ARS head-to-head record: When was the last time Arsenal beat Manchester City at the Etihad?

Arsenal has to beat Manchester City to hand itself the initiative in the Premier League title run-in.

Chennai 26 April, 2023 15:47 IST
Arsenal’s Arteta and Manchester City’s Guardiola shake hands.

Arsenal’s Arteta and Manchester City’s Guardiola shake hands. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal faces a season-deciding title clash against Manchester City on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

After sitting on top of the Premier League table for much of the Premier League season, a defeat at the home of the champion would tilt the title heavily in favour of City.

The Gunners are currently placed first with 75 points but have played two more games than Pep Guardiola’s men, who could close the gap to two points with a win on Wednesday.

Arsenal has to beat City to hand itself the initiative in the title run-in.

A draw would also not be a bad result but the North London side should then close in on City’s superior goal difference (+7) in the event it wins its remaining games.

But a win for Arsenal at City seems unlikely going by history with the table-toppers never having beaten it since 2015, December.

And in 13 league meetings since Guardiola joined City, the Manchester-club has won 11 times, while drawing the other two.

Arsenal’s record at Etihad since Dec. 2015

  1. Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal : Dec 18, 2016
  2. Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal : Nov 5, 2017
  3. Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal : Feb 3, 2019
  4. Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal : Jun 17, 2020
  5. Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal : Oct 17, 2020
  6. Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal : Aug 28, 2021

Arsenal has lost in its six visits to the Etihad since Guardiola’s arrival and hasn’t scored in their last three outings at the venue.

