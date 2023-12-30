Premier League: Manchester City sweeps Sheffield United aside; Crystal Palace beats Brentford

Manchester City ended a run of three successive Premier League home draws with a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom club Sheffield United on Saturday.

Goals by Rodri and Julian Alvarez in each half barely did justice to City’s dominance as they enjoyed 84 percent possession.

Phil Foden set up Rodri to open the scoring with a precise finish in the 14th minute, and the England midfielder was instrumental in City’s second goal just past the hour mark as his pass was tapped in by Alvarez.

City, which had not won a league match at home since early November, never had to engage top gear as Sheffield United defended deeply to avoid a heavy loss.

While the points were welcome, even better news for City was the sight of Kevin de Bruyne appearing on the bench, having been out since the opening game of the season.

City has 40 points from 19 games, two points behind Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Palace beat Brentford 3-1 to snap winless run

Michael Olise’s double helped Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap the Eagles’ eight-game run without a win and ease the pressure on boss Roy Hodgson.

The winger scored either side of halftime, first cancelling out Keane Lewis-Potter’s early opener with a fine volley before doubling the host’s lead with another good finish.

Palace leapfrogs Brentford into 13th on 21 points after 20 games, while defeat for the Bees – their fifth straight loss – puts them 15th on 19 points after 19 matches.

Brentford had led inside two minutes through Lewis-Potter’s second goal of the season, the forward diverting Mads Roerslev’s cross into the net at full stretch after a quick break.

Palace levelled after 14 minutes through Olise, who fired home Jordan Ayew’s cross from a tight angle, before Eberechi Eze gave the home side the lead six minutes before the break.

Olise then doubled his tally in the 58th minute, cutting inside from the left and firing home from the edge of the box.

Brentford substitute Neal Maupay rattled the bar and Palace keeper Dean Henderson had to claw out a looping ball from inside the post late on, but the Palace deservedly took the points.