Manchester United thrashes Chelsea 4-1 to qualify for Champions League 2023-24

Manchester United secured UEFA Champions league football next season with a commanding 4-0 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Friday.

It was the third consecutive win for Man United while Chelsea suffered consecutive losses to both sides in Manchester within seven days.

Casemiro started the goal rush in the 6th minute, heading Christian Eriksen’s free-kick into the net, as he got his name on the scoresheet in two consecutive games. It was the 74th Premier League assist for Eriksen, which got him level with Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Despite Chelsea coming close to equalising on multiple occasions, its missed chances came to bite it in the back late in the first half. Casemiro’s through ball, first received by Jadon Sancho, was served on a plate for Anthony Martial to tap-in.

The Red Devils began the second half with the same level of attacking prowess and sloppy defending by Frank Lampard’s boys gifted them a spot-kick in the 72nd minute, which captain Bruno Fernandes converted with ease.

With United knocking on the door constantly, Chelsea suffered for dropping its guard yet again, five minutes later when Marcus Rashford scored the fourth, becoming the first Manchester United player to score over 30 goals in a season since Robin van Persie in the 2012-13 season.

Joao Felix, on loan from Atletico Madrid, tried to uplift the hopes of the visitors, with a great solo goal, but it was too little too late as Chelsea slumped to a morale-breaking defeat to its rival, United.

