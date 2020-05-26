Football EPL EPL Man Utd duo Pogba and Rashford fit for Premier League restart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United has a fully-fit squad following the return to fitness of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. Daniel Lewis 26 May, 2020 21:39 IST Manchester United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba - Getty Images Daniel Lewis 26 May, 2020 21:39 IST Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford will be available for selection if the green light is given for the Premier League season to resume next month.The pair had been long-term absentees prior to the campaign being brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic in March, but both players returned to small group training last week.Competitive action could restart in England's top flight in mid-to-late June and United boss Solskjaer revealed Pogba and Rashford came through their first few non-contact training sessions unscathed.READ | On this day: Man United snatches unprecedented treble "They're looking good. They've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. There's been no reaction so far, touch wood," Solskjaer told MUTV."When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."United's players had spent the previous two months training alone, but Solskjaer has no complaints about their fitness and is hopeful he can take the next step to full-contact training."The players have been looking after themselves," he said. "They've done well. Charlie [Owen] the fitness coach, Kieran [McKenna], Michael [Carrick] and Martyn [Pert] have been on to them all the time. They've not had many days off!"There have been video calls and of course the last couple of weeks they’ve been stepping it up."The boys have been fantastic, the weather's been good and they've enjoyed it."Hopefully now we've proved we can do this safely and we can move to the next step. It's been really enjoyable being on the training ground again."Everyone's looking sharp, everyone's been in with a good mood and we've been splitting up in groups so [working in] fours and fives together and they've really done well. "Hopefully, they can as I said, step up and go to bigger training groups but so far it's been good." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos