MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saliba signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

The French centre-back, who was an integral part of Arsenal’s unexpected challenge for the Premier League title last season, has reportedly agreed a four-year deal worth £10 million ($13 million) a season.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 20:18 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Saliba had just one year left on the contract he signed when joining from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million.
FILE PHOTO: Saliba had just one year left on the contract he signed when joining from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saliba had just one year left on the contract he signed when joining from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

William Saliba has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a new long-term deal with the Gunners on Friday.

The French centre-back, who was an integral part of Arsenal’s unexpected challenge for the Premier League title last season, has reportedly agreed a four-year deal worth £10 million ($13 million) a season.

Spain’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent

Indeed, it was a back injury to the 22-year-old that played a major role in a dip in form for Mikel Arteta’s men towards the end of the campaign that allowed Manchester City to retain its title.

“To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time,” said Arteta.

“William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad. The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career.”

Saliba had just one year left on the contract he signed when joining from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million.

Mason Mount after joining Manchester United: I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans

However, he spent most of the next three seasons back in France on loan spells to Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

His form at Marseille earned him international recognition with France for the first time and he was part of the squad that reached the World Cup final last year in Qatar.

Saliba follows teammates Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale in recently signing new deals.

Arsenal is also reportedly close to strengthening its squad significantly in a bid to become champion of England for the first time in 20 years.

Kai Havertz has already joined from Chelsea in a £65 million deal with moves for Declan Rice from West Ham and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber also close to completion.

Related stories

Related Topics

William Saliba /

Arsenal /

Premier League /

Manchester City /

France /

Bukayo Saka /

Aaron Ramsdale /

Kai Havertz /

Declan Rice

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saliba signs new long-term contract at Arsenal
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: England 237 all out, Aus lose Warner, Lead crosses 50; Tea Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 7: Manas Dhamne qualifies for Junior Wimbledon main draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Qualifiers: Indian women to open campaign against Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Saliba signs new long-term contract at Arsenal
    AFP
  2. Spain’s Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent
    Reuters
  3. Mason Mount after joining Manchester United: I wasn’t in Chelsea’s plans
    AFP
  4. Leeds hires Farke as new manager
    AFP
  5. Pochettino vows Chelsea turnaround after Boehly’s miserable first year
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saliba signs new long-term contract at Arsenal
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: England 237 all out, Aus lose Warner, Lead crosses 50; Tea Day 2
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 7: Manas Dhamne qualifies for Junior Wimbledon main draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA clears Brighton, Toulouse and Aston Villa for European entry but limits future transfer deals
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Qualifiers: Indian women to open campaign against Japan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment