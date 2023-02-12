Premier League

Southampton sacks manager Nathan Jones after Wolves defeat

The Saints are bottom of the table after 22 matches and are four points off safety.

Team Sportstar
12 February, 2023 15:30 IST
Nathan Jones during Southampton’s defeat to Wolves.

Nathan Jones during Southampton’s defeat to Wolves. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Southampton sacked manager Nathan Jones on Sunday after the team’s home defeat to 10-man Wolves in the Premier League.

Since the World Cup break, Southampton has lost six of its seven matches with just a win over struggling Everton.

The club’s first team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

Jones is the club’s second managerial dismissal of the season after Ralph Hasenhüttl was let go in November last year.

The Saints are in action next in the league away to Chelsea on Saturday.

More to follow...

