Spurs sacks Pochettino: Dele Alli sends message to former boss

Dele Alli was one of the first players to thank Mauricio Pochettino following Tottenham's decision to sack the Argentine coach, posting an emotional tribute on social media.

Spurs announced Pochettino's departure with the club sitting 14th in the Premier League and winless in five league matches, but the decision nevertheless sent shockwaves around European football.

Under Pochettino, Alli was handed his league debut for Tottenham in 2015-16, and the England midfielder went on to finish second in the Premier League under his guidance the following season.

I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend. pic.twitter.com/dUO6AJlMxR — Dele (@dele_official) November 19, 2019

Alli has made just four league starts for Spurs this season, scoring two goals, but he went on Twitter to reflect on the lessons learned under Pochettino's leadership following the news of his dismissal.

"I can't thank this man enough," Alli wrote.

"He's taught me so much and I'm so grateful for everything he's done for me."

Pochettino started Alli 28 times during the 2015-16 Premier League season and the playmaker has been a regular in his team ever since, when fit.

The club spoke of a "need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters" in the statement announcing Pochettino's departure, and Alli wished his former boss well.

"Good luck and hope to see you again my friend," Alli wrote.