Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea LIVE: Lukaku eyes more success after Premier League return

Welcome to the live coverage of the Premier League Match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, being played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London.

MATCH PREVIEW

Chelsea's status as genuine Premier League title contender will be tested with Sunday's trip to London rival Tottenham Hotspur before it faces the ultimate challenge against champion Manchester City next week.

While Chelsea starts as the favourite on Sunday, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo will also learn a great deal about just how well equipped his team is for this campaign from the clash with Thomas Tuchel's European champion.

READ | Former England striker Greaves dies aged 81

The following week, Spurs has a North London derby with Arsenal and a promising start to the season could quickly be forgotten if those two matches ended in defeats.

Chelsea is one of four teams at the top of the table which is unbeaten and has 10 points from three wins and a draw earned away to Liverpool when it played the second half with 10 men.

Spurs is in the trio of clubs just a point behind having won its opening three games, including an impressive victory over Manchester City, but its 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend has somewhat soured the early-season optimism.

ALSO READ | England to host new annual women's tournament starting 2022

Chelsea has not lost to Spurs in the Premier League since a 3-1 defeat at Wembley Stadium in November 2018 and Tuchel's side are favourites with new signing Romelu Lukaku having made a strong start following his summer move from Inter Milan.