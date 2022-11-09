Football

Haaland not fully recovered from injury, says Guardiola

Haaland missed two matches due to the injury before coming off the bench against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, converting a stoppage-time penalty to secure victory.

Reuters
09 November, 2022 09:40 IST
Haaland celebrates after scoring a late penalty against Fulham.

Haaland celebrates after scoring a late penalty against Fulham. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland is not yet fully recovered from a foot injury and that the striker may sit out its last two games before the season breaks for the World Cup.

“He is still not perfect,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of their League Cup third round tie against Chelsea later on Wednesday.

“He is getting better. The main thing is the bone was not broken - the ligament is damaged a little bit, so he’s still not perfect right now.”

City hosts Brentford on Saturday in their last game before the league shuts down for the World Cup in Qatar.

Guardiola said the 22-year-old could play in Norway’s friendlies against Ireland and Finland later this month.

“If he feels good, he will play for the national team - it is so important for the players,” Guardiola said. “I never stop players playing for their national team.”

