Erling Haaland transfer: Not easy to compete with Manchester United, Juventus, Dortmund, says Leipzig

RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff said it is difficult to compete with Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland.

Haaland is hot property as the in-demand Salzburg striker continues to be linked with Premier League giant United, Serie A champion Juventus, and Bundesliga duo Leipzig and Dortmund.

United is reportedly the favourite to prise Haaland to Old Trafford thanks to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's relationship with the 19-year-old Norwegian he coached at Molde.

As speculation intensifies ahead of the January transfer window, Mintzlaff discussed the pursuit of Haaland amid doubts over Timo Werner's long-term future in Leipzig.

"Yes, we met with him. We are interested in the player, [there is] great interest," Mintzlaff told Sport1.

"He listened to it, logically, and is very open to a move. He would like to change clubs in the summer at the latest.

"It's not easy. There's Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund and a few other clubs as well."

Haaland has taken Europe by storm with his 28 goals for Austrian outfit Salzburg this season.

Signed from Molde this term, Haaland has netted 16 league goals and eight Champions League goals.