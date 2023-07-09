WATCH: This is going to be the most competive World Cup, USWNT captain Alex Morgan

U.S. Women’s football team’s captain Alex Morgan reckons the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia will be the most competitive in the 32-year history of the quadrennial showpiece.

“Preparations started over thee and a half years ago, when the 2019 World Cup ended. This is a new team under a new coach and this is going to be by far the most competitive World Cup,” said Morgan ahead of the tournament that begins on July 20.

WATCH | All you need to know about Real Madrid’s latest signing Arda Guler

“Only a couple of World Cups ago, there were only 16 teams. Now there are 32 and it’s just getting increasingly competitive. You know, Zambia beating Germany in a friendly as a lead up to the World Cup, that’s just an example of anything can happen in a the World Cup.” she added.

As a part of the World Cup build up, USWNT will take on Wales in an international friendly match at the PayPal Park in California and Morgan feels that it will act as a much needed practice for her side.

“This is our last official preparation going into the World Cup. So, this game we’re taking it very seriously. Obviously Wales is a very good competitor and this is just the best way to practice in front of the fans and the energy before we touch down in New Zealand” she said.

Defending champion USWNT is placed in group E alongside Vietnam, Portugal and Netherlands. In its campaign opener, Vlatko Andonovski’s side will face Vietnam on July 22.