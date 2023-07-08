WWC 2023: Which notable players have not won the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

The ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand is set to begin on 20 July 2023. The World Cup is the marquee event for women’s football and the best players from around the globe vie for the coveted trophy.

The USA has dominated the competition and won the most number of World Cups, with four. Germany has won two cups whereas Japan and Norway have won one each.

The dominance of the USA has meant that many of the best players in the world have not been able to achieve the pinnacle of women’s football. Let’s have a look at the best players who have been unable to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Marta - Brazil

Marta is considered by many as the greatest female footballer of all time. She holds the record for being named the FIFA World Player of the Year the most number of times – six. Between 2006 and 2010, she won the award five times continuously.

"There won't be a Marta forever."



RAINHA | QUEEN 🇧🇷👑 pic.twitter.com/3bRBwnFtjd — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 18, 2020

She is Brazil’s highest goal scorer across both genders with 115 goals scored in 174 appearances. Her 17 goals in World Cups (men or women) is also a record. Brazil’s best performance has been a second-place finish in the 2007 women’s World Cup where it lost 0-2 to Germany.

Marta finished the competition as the leading scorer with seven goals. At the age of 37 she is still active, plying her trade in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for the Orlando Pride.

Sun Wen - China

Sun Wen is regarded as the greatest Chinese player and one of the greatest to ever play the game. She was voted as the FIFA Female Player of the Century along with American Michelle Akers.

Sun was part of four Asian Cup winning campaigns for China and won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in the 1999 FIFA World Cup as China finished runner-up to the United States.

She played for Shanghai and Shanghai SVA at the club level and also for Atlanta Beat in the US.

Christine Sinclair - Canada

Christine Sinclair is synonymous with the record of most international goals across genders, scoring 190 international goals in more than 300 caps for the Canadian national team.

Along with Marta and Cristiano Ronaldo, she also holds the record for scoring at five consecutive world cups.

The 40-year-old still captains the Canadian national team and also NWSL side Portland Thorns FC.

Sinclair led the Canadians to Gold in women’s soccer during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, scoring a goal in the group game and winning a crucial penalty in the final.

Kelly Smith - England

Kelly Smith made her debut for England in 1995 and accumulated 117 caps and is the second-highest goal scorer for her country. The forward had three spells at Arsenal Ladies between which she played in the United States.

Vera Pauw, Mia Hamm and Hope Powell have all termed her as the best player in the world. But continuous injury issues plagued her throughout her career.

She was part of the England team that lost in the quarterfinals of the 2011 World Cup in a penalty shootout against France. She also represented team Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympic Games where it lost in the quarterfinals.

Sissi - Brazil

Joining Marta on the list is another Brazilian legend, Sissi. She was famous for her exploits as a set-piece specialist.

The initial years of her club career were spent in Brazil with Sao Paulo, Palmeiras and Vasco de Gama before she moved across to the States to play in the Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA).

Sissi shared the 1999 World Cup Golden Boot with Sun Wen, scoring seven goals. She also took part in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where Brazil came fourth.

Pia Sundhage - Sweden

Sundhage is probably more famous as the coach that guided the USA to two Olympic golds and a second-place finish at the women’s World Cup, but the Swede was a top-class footballer during her playing days.

She scored 71 times for her country and has played as a forward, midfielder and sweeper. Sundhage was part of the Sweden team that finished third at the inaugural World Cup in 1991. After a stint with Sweden, she is now head coach of the Brazil women’s team.