MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Haiti ‘made their mark’ and will be back at World Cup, coach says

Haiti gave England a scare in going down 1-0 to the European champions in its opening match and was similarly competitive in being edged 1-0 by China.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 10:14 IST , PERTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, left, Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir, centre, Haiti’s Sherly Jeudy reacts disappointed after the Women’s World Cup Group D match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, left, Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir, centre, Haiti’s Sherly Jeudy reacts disappointed after the Women’s World Cup Group D match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Haiti’s Batcheba Louis, left, Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir, centre, Haiti’s Sherly Jeudy reacts disappointed after the Women’s World Cup Group D match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Haiti “made their mark” on international football and will be back stronger at the next Women’s World Cup, coach Nicolas Delepine said after their debut at the tournament ended in a third narrow loss.

Haiti bowed out with a sense of pride but also a disappointment, having conceded a penalty in all three of its games but not looking out of place on the global stage.

There was also regret that it heads home without scoring its first World Cup goal.

Haiti gave England a scare in going down 1-0 to the European champions in its opening match and was similarly competitive in being edged 1-0 by China.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: China’s Wang says ‘we are no role models’ after World Cup thrashing

Its first World Cup came to an end on Tuesday in a 2-0 defeat to Denmark, the Danes scoring their second at the death to seal a place in the last 16.

“Once again this evening, nobody would have thought that Denmark would be scared of us,” said their French coach Delepine.

“They were on the back foot and they kept their 1-0 lead, but they weren’t attacking any more, which actually shows that as a team we’re starting to make our mark on the international footballing stage.

“Other teams are wary of us, are scared of us.”

Haiti was one of the lowest-ranked teams in Australia and New Zealand at 53 in the world and defied chronic instability back home to reach a first World Cup.

Haiti’s squad is young, with several emerging talents, the best among them the 19-year-old attacking midfielder Melchie Dumornay.

Despite the disappointment, Delepine said the experience will benefit his players for the next World Cup, in 2027.

“The girls are very talented and I don’t think that they’re going to rest on their laurels,” Delepine said.

“I think that next time they’re going to want to come back better.

“They’re going to want to think bigger and in four years’ time it’s sure that that’s what they’ll be looking for.”

Related Topics

Haiti /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haiti ‘made their mark’ and will be back at World Cup, coach says
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: China’s Wang says ‘we are no role models’ after World Cup thrashing
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Inter Miami signs Argentine defender Tomas Aviles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shang beats Shelton to reach ATP Washington third round
    AFP
  5. Women’s World Cup: Harder ‘hungry for more’ as Denmark prepares for Australia clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Haiti ‘made their mark’ and will be back at World Cup, coach says
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: China’s Wang says ‘we are no role models’ after World Cup thrashing
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup: Harder ‘hungry for more’ as Denmark prepares for Australia clash
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark beats Haiti 2-0, faces Australia in round of 16
    AP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England thrashes China 6-1 to reach last 16 as group winner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Haiti ‘made their mark’ and will be back at World Cup, coach says
    Reuters
  2. Women’s World Cup 2023: China’s Wang says ‘we are no role models’ after World Cup thrashing
    Reuters
  3. MLS: Inter Miami signs Argentine defender Tomas Aviles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shang beats Shelton to reach ATP Washington third round
    AFP
  5. Women’s World Cup: Harder ‘hungry for more’ as Denmark prepares for Australia clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment