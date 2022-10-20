Football

Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final shirt returns to Argentina

That shirt is on loan to the Sports Museum in Qatar which is hosting this year's World Cup starting on November 20.

Reuters
20 October, 2022 11:37 IST
20 October, 2022 11:37 IST
Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus (right), who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country’s football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.

Germany’s Lothar Matthaeus (right), who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country’s football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

That shirt is on loan to the Sports Museum in Qatar which is hosting this year's World Cup starting on November 20.

Thirty-six years after Diego Maradona helped Argentina beat Germany to lift the FIFA World Cup in Mexico City, the shirt he wore in the game has returned to his homeland.

Germany's Lothar Matthaeus, who swapped shirts with Maradona, donated the jersey to the Argentine embassy in Madrid in August and it was handed over to the country's football association (AFA) by collector Marcelo Ordas on Wednesday.

Also Read
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt for sale with USD 5.2m estimate

"I want to thank you, Marcelo, for having brought us this armour. An important armour for all of Argentine football. This shirt allowed us to hug each other when we won the title of Mexico," AFA president Claudio Tapia said in a statement.

"The value of this means a lot to our country and our history."

Maradona set up Jorge Burruchaga for the winner in the 1986 final at the Azteca Stadium as Argentina triumphed 3-2 to claim its second World Cup title.

Maradona's "Hand of God" shirt, which he wore when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history against England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals, sold for a then-record 7.14 million pounds ($8.01 million) at an auction in May.

That shirt is on loan to the Sports Museum in Qatar which is hosting this year's World Cup starting on November 20.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us