USA men’s national team star Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital with the abdominal injury he suffered in scoring the game-winning goal Tuesday in the 1-0 win over Iran in Doha, Qatar.

A team spokesperson told ESPN that Pulisic was taken to the hospital to get scans on the injury.

Pulisic sustained the injury after tapping in the header from Sergino Dest in the 38th minute. Pulisic crashed hard into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Pulisic was on the ground for several minutes and struggled in his return to the field of play.

Pulisic was replaced at halftime Brenden Aaronson. Pulisic has 22 goals in 55 international appearances.

USA made the goal stand up in the second half, fending off Iran’s charges down the stretch, including nine minutes of stoppage time.

USA plays Group A winner The Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday.