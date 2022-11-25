Ahead of their respective second games in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Belgium is undoubtedly the happiest side among all the Group F teams.

The side led by Eden Hazard on Thursday got the better of Canada in a closely fought fixture (1-0). That means, it only needs another win to seal its passage into the round of 16 stage.

A defeat for Canada on Sunday against Croatia will spell elimination for Les Rouges. A win or a point could keep its qualification hopes alive.

Morocco and Croatia, who shared spoils in their first fixture, will be desperately looking for a win as well to hold an advantage over the other.

A Morocco win in Sunday’s first game, followed by a Canada victory in the second will keep all four teams in contention for qualification heading into the final group day fixtures.

RELATED WORLD CUP STORIES

Group F round two matches (Timings in IST)

Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30PM on Sunday, November 27 - Al Thumama Stadium

Croatia vs Canada - 9:30PM on Sunday, November 27 - Khalifa International Stadium

Group F round three matches (Timings in IST)

Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30PM on Thursday, December 1 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Canada vs Morocco - 8:30PM on Thursday, December 1 - Al Thumama Stadium

Group F standings: