FIFA World Cup, Group F qualification scenarios: How Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada are placed after one game each

Belgium, for now, is the side which looks to be the best placed to enter the Round of 16 from Group F.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 09:26 IST
Eden Hazard of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Eden Hazard of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Ahead of their respective second games in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Belgium is undoubtedly the happiest side among all the Group F teams.

The side led by Eden Hazard on Thursday got the better of Canada in a closely fought fixture (1-0). That means, it only needs another win to seal its passage into the round of 16 stage.

A defeat for Canada on Sunday against Croatia will spell elimination for Les Rouges. A win or a point could keep its qualification hopes alive.

Morocco and Croatia, who shared spoils in their first fixture, will be desperately looking for a win as well to hold an advantage over the other.

A Morocco win in Sunday’s first game, followed by a Canada victory in the second will keep all four teams in contention for qualification heading into the final group day fixtures.

Group F round two matches (Timings in IST)

Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30PM on Sunday, November 27 - Al Thumama Stadium

Croatia vs Canada - 9:30PM on Sunday, November 27 - Khalifa International Stadium

Group F round three matches (Timings in IST)

Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30PM on Thursday, December 1 - Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Canada vs Morocco - 8:30PM on Thursday, December 1 - Al Thumama Stadium

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Belgium11001013
1Croatia10100001
2Morocco10100001
4Canada100101-10

