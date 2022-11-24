FIFA World Cup live updates, Matchday 5: Switzerland vs Cameroon at 3.30pm IST; Neymar, Ronaldo in action later

Welcome to Sportstar’s live Day 5 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Switzerland vs Cameroon, Uruguay vs South Korea, Portugal vs Ghana and Brazil vs Serbia - will be played today. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar will be in action.

DAY 5: QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES

What’s in store

FIFA World Cup’s Group G will see the Samba Boys, Brazil, in action as the five-time World Cup Champion takes on challengers Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in the same group. Here’s what one can expect from these teams as they get their campaigns underway - READ

Ready for the opener

Elsewhere, Ghana captain Andre Ayew has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Man United saga. He does not believe Ronaldo’s messy exit from Manchester United will have any bearing on its World Cup Group H opener against Portugal as he urged his side to be “brave” in its clash at Stadium 974 on Thursday - READ

Brazil to get the ball rolling

Brazil coach Tite, wisened up since the quarterfinal loss from four years ago, has the most standout squad of this World Cup – men of extraordinary talent fighting for every spot. His team will get its campaign underway later tonight against Serbia - READ

Where to for Ronaldo?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo’s exit was “mutually agreed”. So, where is the Portugal skipper headed next - READ

As we build up to today’s first match, at 3.30pm, here’s a quick recap of how Day 4 went at the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco 0-0 Croatia - Report

Japan 2-1 Germany - Report

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica - Report

Belgium 1-0 Canada - Report

- FIFA World Cup schedule today