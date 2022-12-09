Pele’s response to Mbappe’s get-well message: Happy you broke my World Cup record 

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele responded to Kylian Mbappe’s good wishes and said he is happy that the French star has broken one of his World Cup records.

“Thank you, @KMbappe. I’m happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!” Pele responded to a tweet earlier posted by Mbappe.

“Pray for the King @Pele,” Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Thank you, @KMbappe. I'm happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend! ❤️🙏🏾 — Pelé (@Pele) December 8, 2022

Mbappe broke Pele’s record for the most goals in the FIFA World Cup scored by a player aged under 24 when he scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Poland, taking his tally to nine.

This is the first time Pele himself responded on social media since he went into a coma in a Sau Paulo hospital. There were concerns over his health since he had stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

Last week, however, Pele’s family said he is recovering from the illness.

France will play England in the quarterfinal on December 11.