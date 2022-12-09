News

Pele’s response to Mbappe’s get-well message: Happy you broke my World Cup record 

Mbappe broke Pele’s record for the most goals in the FIFA World Cup scored by a player aged under 24 when he scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Poland, taking his tally to nine.

Team Sportstar
09 December, 2022 13:09 IST
09 December, 2022 13:09 IST
Kylian Mbappe and Pele

Kylian Mbappe and Pele | Photo Credit: AFP

Mbappe broke Pele’s record for the most goals in the FIFA World Cup scored by a player aged under 24 when he scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Poland, taking his tally to nine.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele responded to Kylian Mbappe’s good wishes and said he is happy that the French star has broken one of his World Cup records.

“Thank you, @KMbappe. I’m happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!” Pele responded to a tweet earlier posted by Mbappe.

“Pray for the King @Pele,” Mbappe wrote on Twitter.

Mbappe broke Pele’s record for the most goals in the FIFA World Cup scored by a player aged under 24 when he scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Poland, taking his tally to nine.

This is the first time Pele himself responded on social media since he went into a coma in a Sau Paulo hospital. There were concerns over his health since he had stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

Last week, however, Pele’s family said he is recovering from the illness.

France will play England in the quarterfinal on December 11.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Messi’s goal record vs Netherlands
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us