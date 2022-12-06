Why is Carvajal, Azpilicueta not playing for Spain vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup round of 16?

Spain’s first and second-choice right-backs, Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicutea are missing in action against Morocco in the round of 16 game against Morocco on Tuesday.
Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has slotted in at right-back as Spain looks to qualify for the quarterfinal for the first time since its title-winning run in 2010.
Both Azpilicueta and Carvajal have been named in the bench as Spain coach Luis Enrique went for the more direct and attacking option of Llorente.
The 27-year-old Llorente, who usually plays as a right midfielder, has been used as stop-gap right-back at both club and country.
He had earlier replaced Azpilicueta at right-back during Spain’s 1-2 defeat to Switzerland in UEFA Nations League.
When and where to watch MOROCCO vs SPAIN
When will the Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match kick-off?
The Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match will kick-off at 8:30 pm IST, December 6.
Where will the Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match kick-off?
The Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match will kick-off at Stadium 974.
Where can you watch the Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match in India?
The Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 match outside India?
Argentina – Live Stream: Telemundo
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.
