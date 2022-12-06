Why is Carvajal, Azpilicueta not playing for Spain vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup round of 16?

Spain’s first and second-choice right-backs, Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicutea are missing in action against Morocco in the round of 16 game against Morocco on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has slotted in at right-back as Spain looks to qualify for the quarterfinal for the first time since its title-winning run in 2010.

Both Azpilicueta and Carvajal have been named in the bench as Spain coach Luis Enrique went for the more direct and attacking option of Llorente.

The 27-year-old Llorente, who usually plays as a right midfielder, has been used as stop-gap right-back at both club and country.

He had earlier replaced Azpilicueta at right-back during Spain’s 1-2 defeat to Switzerland in UEFA Nations League.

