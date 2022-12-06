Will Ronaldo play for Portugal in Switzerland Round of 16 match at FIFA World Cup?

Portugal takes on Switzerland in the Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

There are doubts that Portugal captain and record goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo will line up in the knockout fixture after a reported disagreement with the coach Fernando Santos.

In the 1-2 defeat to South Korea last week, Ronaldo was unhappy with Santos’ decision to take him off the pitch in the second half. The Portuguese media have shown images that suggest he used vulgar language in response to Santos’s decision.

Santos said he was unimpressed with Ronaldo’s behaviour after the forward reacted angrily.

“I didn’t like it at all. I didn’t like it at all. “Then these matters are resolved, resolved in-house,” the 68-year-old said. “They are over. It is the end of the story regarding this issue and now we’re thinking about the game tomorrow and everyone is fully focused on the match preparations.”

Santos also refused to guarantee a starting role for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, who has scored a penalty in three matches.

“I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium. I still don’t know what the lineup will be. That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I’m always going to do and it’s going to be the same tomorrow,” he said.

If Ronaldo doesn’t start against the Swiss, the likely options to replace him as Rafael Leao and Andre Silva.