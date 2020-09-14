Football Football Lampard 'amused' by Klopp's comments on Chelsea spending Chelsea, owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, have spent around 200 million pounds to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell. Reuters LONDON 14 September, 2020 12:55 IST Klopp, who has only signed left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus this season, said Liverpool would not be spending a similar amount as it was a "different kind" of club, one "not owned by countries or an oligarch". - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 14 September, 2020 12:55 IST Frank Lampard says he was "amused" by Jurgen Klopp's comments on Chelsea's transfer spending and that Liverpool's heavy expenditure in previous years had laid the foundations for last season's Premier League title triumph.Chelsea, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, have spent around 200 million pounds ($256.36 million) to bring in Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.Klopp, who has only signed left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus this season, said Liverpool would not be spending a similar amount as it was a "different kind" of club, one "not owned by countries or an oligarch".READ: Sportstar's Premier League 2020-21 predictions: Champion, top four, golden boot winner "I found it slightly amusing because when you talk about the owners of clubs, I don't think it matters what line of business they come from," Lampard told British media. "We are talking about some very rich owners in the Premier League."Liverpool's story is a fantastic story of a club over the five years that Klopp has been there that they have managed to get recruitment right to a really high level," he added."You can go through the Liverpool players, (Virgil) Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Keita, Sadio Mane, (Mohamed)Salah, incredible players that came at a very high price." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos