Football

Haaland breaks Salah’s Premier League club record with goal against Bayern

Haaland’s goal against Bayern Munich helped him break Mohamed Salah’s Premier League club record.

Team Sportstar
12 April, 2023 11:36 IST
12 April, 2023 11:36 IST
Haaland celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Bayern Munich.

Haaland celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Haaland’s goal against Bayern Munich helped him break Mohamed Salah’s Premier League club record.

Manchester City Erling Haaland broke yet another scoring record with his goal against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

His strike in the 76th minute was his 45th goal of the season, eclipsing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah’s record (44) for most goals by a Premier League club player in a single campaign (2017-18).

Remarkably the 22-year-old Norwegian is only playing in his first season in England and has potentially 15 games left to add to his tally.

The goal against Bayern was his 11th of the Champions League campaign to add to his 30 in the league, three in the FA Cup and a solitary goal in the League Cup.

Haaland is well on course to break another record of Salah -- 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season -- with nine matches left.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in a single Champions League season with 17 strikes.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us