Haaland breaks Salah’s Premier League club record with goal against Bayern

Manchester City Erling Haaland broke yet another scoring record with his goal against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

His strike in the 76th minute was his 45th goal of the season, eclipsing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah’s record (44) for most goals by a Premier League club player in a single campaign (2017-18).

Remarkably the 22-year-old Norwegian is only playing in his first season in England and has potentially 15 games left to add to his tally.

Most competitive goals by a player for a Premier League club in a single season:



Erling Haaland in 2022-23 (Man C): 45 goals in 39 apps

Mohamed Salah in 2017-18 (L'pool): 44 in 52

Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 (Man U): 44 in 53

Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007-08 (Man U): 42 in 49 pic.twitter.com/EbRKgvtiIo — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) April 11, 2023

The goal against Bayern was his 11th of the Champions League campaign to add to his 30 in the league, three in the FA Cup and a solitary goal in the League Cup.

Haaland is well on course to break another record of Salah -- 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season -- with nine matches left.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in a single Champions League season with 17 strikes.