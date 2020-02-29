East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers: I-League LIVE

Hello, folks! Good evening. Welcome to the live blog of East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers in the I-League. The match is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST, and will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

LIVE UPDATES:



- Just under 15 minutes left for kick-off. East Bengal is sixth on the points table with 18 points, while Churchill Brothers is third with 19 points. In the first I-League match today, Real Kashmir played out a 2-2 draw with Aizawl. RKFC now has 19 points and is a spot below Churchill at fourth. Aizawl, with the draw, is eighth with 16 points.

Line-ups



East Bengal XI: Mirshad K, Mehtab Singh, Samad Mallick, Abhash Thapa, Asheer Akhtar, P Rohlupuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Victor Alonso, Juan Mera, Marcos Espada, Jaime Santos. Churchill Brothers XI: James Kithan, Ponif Vaz, Abu Bakr, Robert Junior Primus, Jovel Martins, Quan Gomes, Ceesay Dawda, Glan Martins, Adolfo Pedro, Willis Plaza, Lalkhawpuimawia.

Match preview:

East Bengal will return to the iconic Yuba Bharati Krirangan for the first time this I-League season as it faces Churchill Brothers on Saturday.

After having succumbed to five defeats since the turn of the year, the Red and Golds got their campaign back on track with two successive wins, helping them out of relegation zone.

The Kolkata giant has an opportunity to extend its winning run but the possibility of moving up from the fourth to second place will depend on the outcome of the day’s third fixture involving Gokulam Kerala and Punjab.

“Team is getting used to new methods, but we are still on the way,” said East Bengal coach Mario Rivera.

Weighing in on its next opponent, he added, “Churchill are always a difficult team with good foreigners. They are very competitive. Last season, we couldn’t win against them in the first leg but we will try to get it this time.”

Churchill Brothers, currently third on the table, had its winning run thwarted by the Red and Gold’s arch-rival Mohun Bagan.

However, the Red Machines’ last trip to the city of joy was one to remember, running out 4-2 winners against the league leader and till date, remain the only side to have inflicted defeat on Mohun Bagan this season.

Churchill Brothers coach Bernardo Tavares said, “East Bengal will always be a challenge to any team, no matter what. We were on a good run and we had the chance to cut Mohun Bagan’s lead at the top and unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.”

“Defeats are always disappointing but we have learnt from the mistakes we made, and hopefully, against East Bengal, we can make it count and come home with a result.”

Match details:

East Bengal vs Churchill Brothers will be live on 1Sport. The game can also be streamed on FanCode app and website.