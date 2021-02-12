I-League: Unbeaten Real Kashmir eyes win against NEROCA

Undefeated so far, Real Kashmir FC would be aiming for three points to move up the standings when it faces struggling NEROCA FC in Kalyani on Saturday.

Real Kashmir was held to a draw by league leader Churchill Brothers in their last match. With NEROCA next in line, the Snow Leopards would be aiming for nothing short of a win to go level on points with the Goan side. Real Kashmir has four matches to go in the first leg and will look to make the most of it.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, coach David Robertson said, "Our objective is to pick up all the three points against NEROCA. We want to come in the top six in the first stage, and hopefully build on this run during the later stages of the league.

"NEROCA are a tough opponent regardless of our record against them. We have to focus on our philosophy and the way we play. If we perform the way we did in the last game, then we have a good chance to get three points," said the Scottish coach.

NEROCA is penultimate in the standings after its 1-2 defeat to Chennai City FC. However, with a tight mid-table, the Orange Brigade still have a chance to move to the top six with three games remaining.

"We made mistakes in the last game. We have to make sure we don't repeat them. One thing is for sure -- we will fight for all three points. Real Kashmir is a complete team, a real championship contender. It is going to be a hard game against them.

"The beautiful thing about this season is that the table is very tight, giving all teams a chance. The gap between us and mid-table teams is merely three to four points. We are taking it one game at a time. Once we start winning, we would be sitting in the upper half of the table in no time."