India U-17 men’s team beats Oman U-17 in friendly

The India U-17 men’s team clinched a 3-1 victory over its Oman counterparts in a friendly match held in Muscat on Tuesday.

The friendly was a part of the side’s preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023, scheduled to begin on October 3 in Saudi Arabia.

India’s win came courtesy of goals from Gangte (10’) and Malemngamba Thokchom (18’) and Lalpekhlua (69). Oman’s solitary goal was scored by Alhaitham Alshukaili close to the end of the play.

Ten minutes into the game India was awarded a penalty, which was converted by Gangte. Thokchom doubled the lead for India from Guite’s pass in the 18th minute.

India continued on the attacking intent into the second half and had multiple chances to increase its lead, particularly from set pieces.

India’s third goal came in the 69th minute when Tamim Alburaiki tackled Lalpekhlua in the box and India earned another penalty. this time the spot kick was taken by Lalpekhlua who made it 3-0 for India.

In the 88th minute, Alhaitham Alshukaili scored what proved to be only a consolation goal for Oman with a free-kick.

India XI: Sahil (GK), Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh, Gurnaj Singh, Korou Singh (Faizan 79’, Lalpekhlua (Boby 71’), Gangte (Phoenix 71’), Vanlalpeka Guite (Shaiza 79’), Malemngamba Thokchom, Danny Laishram (Lalhmingchhuanga 71’)

With inputs from AIFF