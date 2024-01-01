ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor terminates contract with club

Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor announced on Monday that he legally terminated his contract with the club on December 30, 2023.
“I would like to say thank you to the Club’s supporters, who were extremely understanding during my time at the Club, and to those players who always gave their best for the good of the group,” Nestor wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Nestor joined the club in August last year, replacing Manolo Marquez, who left for FC Goa.
Hyderabad had a disappointing first half of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season under Nestor’s tutelage. It failed to win a even single match in 11 outings, drawing four and losing seven.
