MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor terminates contract with club

Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor announced on Monday that he legally terminated his contract with the club on December 30, 2023.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 21:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE- Conor Nestor (Hyderabad FC ) coach with team members, strikes a pose with Indian Super League 2023-24 trophy, during the Indian Super League Season 10 Media Day, in Bengaluru on September 12, 2023.
FILE- Conor Nestor (Hyderabad FC ) coach with team members, strikes a pose with Indian Super League 2023-24 trophy, during the Indian Super League Season 10 Media Day, in Bengaluru on September 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE- Conor Nestor (Hyderabad FC ) coach with team members, strikes a pose with Indian Super League 2023-24 trophy, during the Indian Super League Season 10 Media Day, in Bengaluru on September 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor announced on Monday that he legally terminated his contract with the club on December 30, 2023.

“I would like to say thank you to the Club’s supporters, who were extremely understanding during my time at the Club, and to those players who always gave their best for the good of the group,” Nestor wrote on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

ALSO READ: AIFF president calls for accountability on part of refereeing in India’s top football leagues

Nestor joined the club in August last year, replacing Manolo Marquez, who left for FC Goa.

Hyderabad had a disappointing first half of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season under Nestor’s tutelage. It failed to win a even single match in 11 outings, drawing four and losing seven.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hyderabad FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
    PTI
  2. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  3. We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli sweats it out as India prepares ahead of crucial Cape Town Test
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Two men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC head coach Conor Nestor terminates contract with club
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF president calls for accountability on part of refereeing in India’s top football leagues
    PTI
  3. Clinical attack, Trevor’s experience and Udanta’s pace – Stimac lays down mantra for India at AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Carpe diem: India coach Igor Stimac asks his boys to seize the moment at AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. India announces 26-member squad for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
    PTI
  2. Naomi Osaka wins her opening match on return at Brisbane International
    AP
  3. We do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals: Sanjay Singh
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli sweats it out as India prepares ahead of crucial Cape Town Test
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Two men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment