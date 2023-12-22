East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, EBFC v OFC, ISL 2023-24: Preview, livestream info and match updates

- December 22, 2023 18:22Live stream and telecast info
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL match?
The East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- December 22, 2023 18:22EBFC vs OFC - Match Preview:
