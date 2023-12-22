MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, EBFC v OFC, ISL 2023-24: Preview, livestream info and match updates

EBFC vs OFC: Live score and match updates from the East Bengal vs Odisha FC, ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Dec 22, 2023 18:27 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva celebrates with teammates in the ISL
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva celebrates with teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva celebrates with teammates in the ISL | Photo Credit: PTI

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE score and match updates from the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between East Bengal and Odisha FC from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

  • December 22, 2023 18:22
    Live stream and telecast info

    Where to watch the East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL match?

    The East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • December 22, 2023 18:22
    EBFC vs OFC - Match Preview:

    East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming Info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch EBFC v OFC, preview, predicted XI

    EBFC vs OFC: Here’s all you need to know before the East Bengal vs Odisha FC Indian Super League 2023-24 match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Odisha /

ISL /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

  1. East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, EBFC v OFC, ISL 2023-24: Preview, livestream info and match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
    Reuters
  5. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  1. East Bengal vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, EBFC v OFC, ISL 2023-24: Preview, livestream info and match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Sagar’s Thalaivas faces Sachin’s Pirates, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at 9; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri in protest as close associate of Brij Bhushan wins WFI election
    PTI
  4. Premier League: Howe backs error-prone Trippier as Newcastle head to Luton
    Reuters
  5. National Shooting Trials: Rhythm Sangwan beats Manu Bhaker; Sift Samra tops women’s rifle 3-position
    Kamesh Srinivasan
